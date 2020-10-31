TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine raised TDK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

TTDKY opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TDK has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.73.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TDK will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

