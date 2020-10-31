Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $23.50

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.47.

Shares of TECK opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 164.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,228,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,444 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 757,390 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

