Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to $21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.47.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Teck Resources’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 757,390 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 536,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,069,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,529,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,930,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 165,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.