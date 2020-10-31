Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.90.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$17.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.94. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

