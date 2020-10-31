Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.90.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$17.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.94. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

