Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Teekay LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TGP opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.48. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.60%. Analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

