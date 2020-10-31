Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on December 15th

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE:TFX opened at $318.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $212,254. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.90.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

