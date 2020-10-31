Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.10 ($3.65).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) stock opened at €2.17 ($2.55) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a twelve month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of €2.92 ($3.44). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.48.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

