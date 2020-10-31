Teleperformance’s (TLPFY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teleperformance from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TLPFY opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $83.16 and a 52-week high of $165.32.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

