Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,343,137.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $92,831.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at $487,670.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,899,422 shares of company stock worth $158,006,829. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after buying an additional 5,761,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 204,951 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenable by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 651,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

