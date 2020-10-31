Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.93

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.