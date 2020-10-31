Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells $18,228,107.80 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $388.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.52, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $502.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,056 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 657.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,060,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Tesla by 381.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 487,480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $209,134,000 after acquiring an additional 386,188 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.