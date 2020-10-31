Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.31.

TSLA stock opened at $388.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $367.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,010.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.26 and its 200-day moving average is $289.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.21, for a total transaction of $4,350,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at $18,493,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,064 shares of company stock valued at $56,674,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $804,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

