Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Longbow Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.39.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,450 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $270,604.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,550 shares of company stock valued at $13,698,985. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

