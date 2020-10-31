Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Shares of TXRH opened at $70.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $270,604.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,400 shares in the company, valued at $754,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,550 shares of company stock worth $13,698,985. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.