TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$86.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$79.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cormark raised their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of TFII opened at C$59.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.88. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.58%.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

