The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANDE. BidaskClub upgraded The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.97 million, a P/E ratio of 552.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Andersons by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Andersons by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Andersons by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

