The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years.

CG opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

