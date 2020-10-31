The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Holdings Decreased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Chemours by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,775,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,147,000 after acquiring an additional 277,042 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in The Chemours by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 10,821,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,112,000 after acquiring an additional 739,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Chemours by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,023,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Chemours by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in The Chemours by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,002,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.