The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 173.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 2.32.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. ValuEngine raised The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.09.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

