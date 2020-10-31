The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) a €110.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €122.50 ($144.12).

MOR stock opened at €87.56 ($103.01) on Wednesday. MorphoSys AG has a 52-week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52-week high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €107.03.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

