The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) a €85.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €107.54 ($126.52).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €104.20 ($122.59) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €106.88 and its 200 day moving average is €96.77. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

