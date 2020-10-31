The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 22,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 201,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,573,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $189.04 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

