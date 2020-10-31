The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.45 ($42.89).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

ETR:DWS opened at €29.16 ($34.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1 year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €30.34 and a 200-day moving average of €31.27.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.