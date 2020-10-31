The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.00 ($103.53).

DG stock opened at €67.82 ($79.79) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €73.74 and its 200 day moving average is €78.06. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

