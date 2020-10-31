The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.12.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

