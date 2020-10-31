The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Trading Up 12.3%

Shares of The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) were up 12.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 998,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 610,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The Peck had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

