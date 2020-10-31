The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of PG opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average is $127.44.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

