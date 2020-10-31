The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Update

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the September 30th total of 196,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSTGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

RSTGF stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $109.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.