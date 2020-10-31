The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.13

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 11892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The St. Joe by 36.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 35.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 435.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 629,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.