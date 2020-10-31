The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 280.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after buying an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $174,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,528 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

