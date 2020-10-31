The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Increased by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. The Unilever Group accounts for 1.8% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after buying an additional 262,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after buying an additional 387,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after buying an additional 481,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after buying an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 838,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.4845 dividend. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.03%.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

