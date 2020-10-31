The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Walt Disney earned a news sentiment score of 1.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

NYSE:DIS opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $219.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

