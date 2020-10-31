The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WU. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

NYSE WU opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 20.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $105,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

