The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WU. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.
NYSE WU opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 20.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $105,000.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
