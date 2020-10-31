Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Sells $4,799,400.00 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TMO opened at $473.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $490.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $449.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after acquiring an additional 741,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,271,000 after acquiring an additional 585,222 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

