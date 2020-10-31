Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,247 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 209,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Thermon Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 266,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Bruce Thames bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $89,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

