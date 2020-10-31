TheStreet Upgrades Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to “B”

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE ALSN opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.97%. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,525 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,256,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,481,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,279,000 after purchasing an additional 518,055 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,692,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,248,000 after purchasing an additional 78,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,532,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after purchasing an additional 198,121 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

