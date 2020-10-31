TheStreet Upgrades Chubb (NYSE:CB) to “B-“

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

CB opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 95.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

