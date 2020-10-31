TheStreet Upgrades KBR (NYSE:KBR) to B

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.59.
Shares of KBR opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.
In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in KBR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
