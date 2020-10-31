TheStreet Upgrades KBR (NYSE:KBR) to B

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

Shares of KBR opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in KBR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

