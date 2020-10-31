THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 865 ($11.30) price target on the stock.

LON:THG opened at GBX 663.44 ($8.67) on Tuesday. THG Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 787.80 ($10.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

Get THG Holdings plc (THG.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 10,833,112 shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £54,165,560 ($70,767,650.90).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company. It offers nutrition, beauty, consumer, and luxury products. The company operates 178 localized websites retailing goods in 169 countries. It also offers website development, online advertising, warehouse and distribution, web hosting, and translation and interpretation services; operates a hairdressing salon and hotels; and produces visual content.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for THG Holdings plc (THG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG Holdings plc (THG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.