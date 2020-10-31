Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Shares of TRI opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,747,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

