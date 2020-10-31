Tierion Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Tierion token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $68,171.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00029820 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $527.33 or 0.03805956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00027189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00216522 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.