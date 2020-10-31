Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples’ Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong. Its instant noodle products include Noodles with Braised Beef, Noodles with Spicy Beef, Noodles with Stewed Mushroom and Chicken and Noodles with Fresh Shrimp and Fish. Tingyi offers RTD tea, bottled water and fruit juice as its major products under its beverage business. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Tianjin, Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. Tingyi has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.09.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

