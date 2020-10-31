Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) (CVE:TTD) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) (CVE:TTD) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 433,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 768,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

About Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) (CVE:TTD)

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. designs, manufactures, and distributes 3D printers, software, and related online educational content in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. It also provides Tinkerine Suite, a 3D slicing software; and PLA filaments, accessories, and PPEs. The company also sells its products online.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.