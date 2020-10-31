Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Topdanmark A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.