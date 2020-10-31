Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) Major Shareholder Acquires $52,648.56 in Stock

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) major shareholder Aristides Capital Llc purchased 5,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $52,648.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aristides Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Aristides Capital Llc bought 16,275 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $169,260.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Aristides Capital Llc purchased 14,906 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $160,239.50.

On Monday, October 19th, Aristides Capital Llc acquired 905 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $9,792.10.

On Thursday, October 15th, Aristides Capital Llc acquired 100 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $1,092.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Aristides Capital Llc bought 1,149 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $12,225.36.

On Monday, October 5th, Aristides Capital Llc purchased 12,139 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $119,690.54.

Shares of NYSE NDP opened at $9.91 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

