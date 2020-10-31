TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TOWN. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of TOWN opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

