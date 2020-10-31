Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 1.83

Media coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a news impact score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of TM opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

