Traders Buy High Volume of Cincinnati Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,905 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 580% compared to the average daily volume of 427 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

