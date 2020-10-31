Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $879,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,109,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,687,000 after buying an additional 357,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trane Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,148,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,121,000 after buying an additional 221,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $104,260,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,657,000 after buying an additional 96,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

TT opened at $132.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

