Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,895,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,260,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 662.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,157,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,027 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,445,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.